Cubs' Justin Wilson: Traded to Cubs
Wilson has been traded to the Cubs along with catcher Alex Avila for Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes, and either a player to be named later or cash, Lynn Henning of The Detroit News reports.
Wilson goes to a team that won't use him as a closer, at least not for this year. But the Cubs still can give him plenty of high-leverage outings and have him potentially close in 2018 and beyond. As for the Tigers, this may leave a gap for save chances that could be filled by Shane Greene, Bruce Rondon or Joe Jimenez.
