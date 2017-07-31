Wilson has been traded to the Cubs along with Alex Avila in exchange for Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes and either a player-to-be-named-later or cash, Lynn Henning reports.

Wilson goes to a team that won't use him as a closer, at least not for this year. But the Cubs still can give him plenty of high-leverage outings and have him potentially close in 2018 and beyond.

