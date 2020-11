Thompson's contract was purchased by the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He missed most of 2019 with an undisclosed injury but spent this past summer at the Cubs' alternate training site. The 6-foot-1 righty turns 26 in March, so while he has only made one start at Double-A in his career, he could get some run in the majors as a depth bullpen arm now that he is on the 40-man roster.