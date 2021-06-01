Thompson allowed an earned run across 2.1 innings of relief in Monday's win over the Padres. He gave up three hits and struck out three.

Thompson came into the contest having not allowed a run through his first 15 innings pitched this season, so he was probably due to let someone cross the plate. But the righty still pitched well with the three strikeouts, and he now has a very solid 0.52 ERA. Thompson has given the Cubs valuable length out of the bullpen, as he's retired four or more batters in six of his 10 appearances. Expect the 26-year-old to stick around as long as he's pitching this well.