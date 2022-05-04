Thompson allowed one run on four hits across 3.2 innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox. He didn't have any walks or strikeouts.

With Scott Effross making the spot start as Drew Smyly hit the bereavement list before the game, the Cubs needed some length from their bullpen, and Thompson delivered. The righty has turned into a useful long-relief option, as he's pitched at least three innings in each of his last five appearances. For the season, Thompson has an impressive 0.89 ERA across 20.1 innings.