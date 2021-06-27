Thompson (3-2) allowed a walkoff home run to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.
Thompson got the bottom of the ninth inning in a 2-2 game and started the frame on a positive note, retiring the first two batters. But the righty then served up a solo home run to Cody Bellinger to take his second loss of the season. Thompson has still been good for the Cubs with a 1.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts across 27.2 innings, so he should remain in a high-leverage role despite the hiccup.
More News
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Allows first run but pitches well•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Earns win in relief•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Strikes out five in relief•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Charged with first loss•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Shifts to bullpen•
-
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Pitches 3.2 innings as starter•