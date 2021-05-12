Thompson (1-1) gave up an unearned run on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to Cleveland.

One of Thompson's walks was of the intentional variety to load the bases. He got Cesar Hernandez to pop up for the second out, but Amed Rosario lined a walkoff single to right. Thompson has yet to allow an earned run in his first 8.1 big-league innings. He's posted a 1.56 WHIP and 2:6 K:BB in four appearances and he's likely best suited for low-leverage work as he adjusts to the majors.