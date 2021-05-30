Thompson (3-1) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Reds after giving up one hit and striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.

Thompson needed just 11 pitches (eight strikes) to get the job done and close out the sixth inning, and while he allowed an unearned run on a double from Tyler Stephenson, he later retired Max Schrock on a popout and struck out Jonathan India. The right-hander has yet to allow an earned run this season.