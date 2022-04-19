Thompson scooped up the win in relief during Monday's 4-2 victory over the Rays after striking out five and allowing one hit and one walk over 3.2 scoreless innings.

Heading into the season, Thompson looked as though he might serve as the Cubs' No. 5 starter with all of Wade Miley (elbow), Alec Mills (back) and Adbert Alzolay (lat) on the injured list, but manager David Ross may prefer to keep the 27-year-old right-hander in his current role as a multi-inning fireman out of the bullpen. He's been fantastic through three appearances, scooping up two wins and working 9.2 scoreless frames in total while permitting only seven baserunners and striking out 10. Predicting when he might be used could be difficult, however, so Thompson's fantasy value is mostly contained to NL-only or deeper mixed leagues for the time being.