Thompson pitched four innings, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one in Wednesday's win over the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Thompson was called upon to make his first start of the season Wednesday, surrendering one run in the first inning and then another one on an Eric Hosmer solo homer in the second frame. The 27-year-old has now allowed five runs over his last four appearances after tossing 13.2 scoreless innings to open the season. Thompson will likely return to his typical bullpen role following the start and he now holds a 1.67 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 27 innings in 2022.