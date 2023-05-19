site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Keegan Thompson: Optioned to Triple-A level
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Cubs optioned Thompson to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Thompson surrendered three earned runs while recording no outs in his last appearance Wednesday versus the Astros. He carries an overall 4.22 ERA in 21.1 innings of relief this year with Chicago.
