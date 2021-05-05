Thompson didn't factor into the decision during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. He gave up two hits with two walks and struck out two across 3.2 innings.

Thompson made the first big-league start of his career and looked under control on the mound despite facing one of the best offenses in the National League, limiting the damage to just two hits and four total baserunners before departing the contest with one out to go in the fourth. After the doubleheader, the Cubs' upcoming schedule will allow the team to get by with a four-man rotation until at least May 18, so Thompson will most likely be returned to Iowa following his start.