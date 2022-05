Thompson is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the White Sox, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Thompson is poised to make his third start of the season Saturday as Chicago enters a week with a pair of doubleheaders. As a result of the twin bills, the right-hander may receive an additional turn through the rotation. He's been a force on the mound for the Cubs this season with a 1.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB over 35 innings.