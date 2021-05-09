Thompson notched his first big-league win after tossing three shutout innings in long relief during Saturday's 3-2 triumph over the Pirates. He scattered two hits and a walk and struck out none in the 37-pitch outing.

After working 3.2 scoreless frames while making his first career start in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Thompson shifted to the bullpen on three days' rest and was able to keep the opposition off the board once again. With a pair of off days on tap during the upcoming week and Jake Arrieta (thumb) in line for an abbreviated stay on the 10-day injured list, Thompson will likely continue pitching in long relief until the Cubs elect to send him back to Triple-A Iowa.