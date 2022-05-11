Thompson will draw the start Wednesday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Chicago has elected to give Thompson his first start of the season Wednesday, allowing Drew Smyly to get two more days of rest before he's expected to go Friday against the Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old has appeared in seven games this year out of the bullpen, compiling an impressive 1.17 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 23 innings. Thompson hasn't worked more than four innings in any appearance this season and is pitching on three days' rest, so even if he fares well in Wednesday's start, he may struggle to work deep enough into the contest to qualify for a win.