Thompson tossed two scoreless innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Thompson pitched multiple innings for the first time this spring, as the team has worked him in slowly to his new relief role. The righty made 17 starts last season, but it seems like the Cubs primarily plan on using him as a long-reliever in 2023. That is a less fantasy-friendly job, so Thompson is mostly off the radar for the moment.