Thompson pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Tigers. He allowed one hit and struck out five.

Thompson did allow an unearned run in his last appearance before Saturday to take his first loss, but he's otherwise been stellar for the Cubs. The righty has a 0.00 ERA across 10.1 innings and has struck out seven. Three of Thompson's five appearances have covered at least two innings, so he's been able to give the team some valuable length out of the bullpen. His current role doesn't really put him on the fantasy radar yet, but the 26-year-old could earn more high-leverage work if he keeps pitching well.