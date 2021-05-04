The Cubs have recalled Thompson from Triple-A Iowa to start the second game of the Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Thompson will be making his first big-league start in the second half of the twin bill, stepping into the rotation as a replacement for Jake Arrieta, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb abrasion. After the doubleheader, the Cubs' upcoming schedule will allow the team to get by with a four-man rotation until at least May 18, so Thompson will most likely be returned to Iowa following his start. Thompson made his MLB debut over the weekend, covering an inning of relief in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. With that in mind, he'll likely have a limited pitch count in Tuesday's start.