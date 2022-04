Thompson's suspension has been reduced from three to two games, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Thompson's punishment won't have much of an impact on his availability since he threw 45 pitches in Thursday's series opener in Colorado and will begin serving the suspension Friday. The right-hander has struck out five in six scoreless frames to begin the year, and he'll be eligible to rejoin the Cubs' bullpen for Sunday's game against the Rockies.