Herrera signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After posting a 6.54 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 53.2 innings with the White Sox over the past two seasons, Herrera was designated for assignment and subsequently released. The right-hander will now report to the Cubs' alternate training site as part of the team's 60-man roster. Although the team's major-league bullpen has struggled to begin the year, Herrera would have to demonstrate increased production during his time in South Bend if he hopes to return to the majors during the shortened 2020 campaign.