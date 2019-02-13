Cubs' Kendall Graveman: Heads to 60-day injured list
Graveman (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This is a procedural move, as Graveman is expected to miss most if not all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2018. This move opens up a 40-man roster spot for the Cubs while Graveman rehabs his injury.
