Graveman (elbow) signed with the Cubs on Saturday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery in late July. A typical recovery timeline will keep him sidelined for most if not all of 2019, and it's unlikely that he'll have time to build back up to being a starter if he does end up pitching any major-league innings. The 28-year-old had an ugly 7.60 ERA in seven starts prior to the injury last season, though he'd never posted a mark worse than 4.19 in any of his four previous seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories