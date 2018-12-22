Cubs' Kendall Graveman: Joins Cubs
Graveman (elbow) signed with the Cubs on Saturday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery in late July. A typical recovery timeline will keep him sidelined for most if not all of 2019, and it's unlikely that he'll have time to build back up to being a starter if he does end up pitching any major-league innings. The 28-year-old had an ugly 7.60 ERA in seven starts prior to the injury last season, though he'd never posted a mark worse than 4.19 in any of his four previous seasons.
More News
-
Kendall Graveman: Hits open market•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Could be facing extended absence•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Hits Triple-A DL with forearm injury•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Three straight quality starts in Nashville•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Promotion not imminent•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst