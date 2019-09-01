Cubs' Kendall Graveman: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Graveman (elbow) advances his rehab assignment to Triple-A Iowa and will start Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Graveman made his first rehab outing Aug. 22 with the Arizona League Cubs, which was his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2018. The 28-year-old should still have significant work to do in his recovery, but the progression to game action is a significant step.
