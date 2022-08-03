Castro was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old was recently claimed off waivers by the Cubs and will quickly join the major-league roster with David Robertson, Mychal Givens and Scott Effross traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Castro appeared in only two games for San Francisco this year before being DFA'd but didn't allow an earned run over 13.1 frames last season, and the Chicago's trade departures leave most of the bullpen jobs wide open.