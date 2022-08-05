Castro (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks across an inning of relief to take the loss in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He struck out one.

Making his team debut after being claimed off waivers Tuesday, Castro worked the seventh inning and ran into some trouble. After allowing a single and a walk to start the frame, he induced a Nolan Arenado double play ground out. However, Castro followed that with another walk, then allowed a three-run home run to Tyler O'Neill. With the Cubs trading David Robertson, Mychal Givens and Scott Effross before Tuesday's deadline, Castro should be able to carve out a bullpen role in Chicago, though he's unlikely to have much fantasy value.