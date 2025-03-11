Alcantara will not be on the Cubs' 31-man travel roster for their two-game series versus the Dodgers in Tokyo next week, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The team hasn't officially made any roster moves yet, but Alcantara's exclusion from its Tokyo travel roster suggests he's not going to make the roster for the team's domestic Opening Day on March 27 in Arizona, either. Alcantara got his feet wet at the major-league level in 2024 and remains one of the Cubs' better prospects, but the 22-year-old is slated to open this season as an everyday player at Triple-A Iowa.