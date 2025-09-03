Alcantara went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

Alcantara, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, got the start in center field Tuesday and batted ninth in his 2025 MLB debut. The 23-year-old was eventually lifted for Pete Crow-Armstrong, who closed the game out in center defensively. Alcantara is essentially replacing Owen Caissie as a young, talented reserve outfielder who will give the Cubs some depth but is unlikely to see consistent playing time.