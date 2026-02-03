Alcantara (abdomen), who figures to compete for an Opening Day roster spot during spring training, will have another minor-league option this year, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It was previously reported that Alcantara would be out of options this year, but the Cubs now have a little more flexibility with the 23-year-old outfielder, who spent most of last season with Triple-A Iowa. Either way, Alcantara figures to compete for a reserve outfield spot in camp, and he could even push for a larger role now that Kyle Tucker is gone. Alcantara had core-muscle surgery back in October, though he's expected to be fully healthy for spring training. The youngster has plenty of upside heading into 2026 and could be a breakout candidate if the playing time is there.