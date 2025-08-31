The Cubs are expected to call Alcantara up to the majors, Jessie Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Alcantara got a brief cup of coffee with the Cubs last year, going 1-for-10 over three regular-season contests. He's hit well with Triple-A Iowa this season, slashing .266/.348/.468 with 17 home runs, 69 RBI and eight stolen bases over 102 games. Rogers reports that Owen Caissie is expected to be optioned to the minors to make room for Alcantara. Caissie hadn't been playing much while up with the big club, and Alcantara may see limited opportunities as well since Chicago has a locked-in outfield consisting of Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker.