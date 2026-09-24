Manager Craig Counsell said after Wednesday's loss to Miami that Gausman is dealing with left shoulder soreness, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Gausman's shoulder was extended awkwardly as he dove to tag a runner out at third base in the sixth inning. He was removed from the game immediately afterward, though the fact that his pitch count had reached 101 at that point may also have factored into Counsell's decision to take him out. The Cubs will monitor his status over the next couple of days before determining his status for the wild-card round.