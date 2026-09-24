Gausman took a no-decision Wednesday against Miami, striking out seven while allowing two runs on six hits and one walk in 5.2 innings.

Gausman came one out short of a quality start, but it goes down as a strong outing nonetheless. The right-hander's Cubs tenure has been rocky at times -- he's given up two runs or fewer five times and coughed up three or more in four other instances. Barring any unforeseen changes to Chicago's rotation, he'll end his regular season with a 4.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 184:47 K:BB across 177.2 innings for Chicago and Toronto.