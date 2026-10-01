Gausman took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits and no walks across 3.1 innings during Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Wednesday. He struck out one.

The veteran right-hander surrendered two runs during the second inning and was pulled with one out in the fourth after allowing a double to Xander Bogaerts, who later came around to score on Gavin Sheets' two-run homer. Gausman finished the regular season pitching well with two runs allowed over exactly 5.2 frames in each of his last two starts, but his overall performance for the Cubs after being acquired from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline was underwhelming. Including the playoff start, he pitched in 10 games for Chicago and had a 5.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 58:11 K:BB across 53.2 innings. Gausman heads into free agency this winter after posting a 4.51 ERA in 32 regular-season starts in 2026, which is his worst mark since 2019.