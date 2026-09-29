Gausman (shoulder) is on the Cubs' roster for the wild-card series against the Padres, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Gausman injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder during his final start of the regular season last Wednesday. The Cubs have not yet announced their probable starters for Game 2 on Wednesday or a potential Game 3 on Thursday, but it's likely Gausman will start one of those contests. Gausman logged a 4.83 ERA and 57:11 K:BB over 50.1 innings in nine starts after the Cubs acquired him at the trade deadline.