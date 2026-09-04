Gausman (9-11) earned the win against the Brewers on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out nine.

Gausman outdueled Logan Henderson on Thursday, authoring one of his finest efforts as a member of the Cubs. The right-hander registered his most strikeouts in a Chicago uniform, giving up one run or zero for the second time in six starts with his new club. He'll try to build more momentum his next time out in a road rematch with Milwaukee, holding a 4.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB in 35 innings since being traded from Toronto.