Cubs' Kevin Gausman: Sent to Cubs in three-player deal

The Cubs acquired Gausman from the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for infielder Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Gausman, who is set to become a free agent this winter, will provide an injury-battered Cubs pitching staff with a top-of-rotation arm down the stretch. The right-hander has taken a step back statistically in 2026, but he was still more than serviceable for Toronto with a 4.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 127 punchouts over 127.1 innings. Gausman had collected just five wins over his 23 starts, but he should see some improvement in that category with the move from a last-place team in the AL East to a Cubs squad that currently sits 14 games over .500.