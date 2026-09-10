Gausman (9-12) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings to take the loss versus the Brewers on Wednesday.

Gausman wasn't able to match his performance from last week against Milwaukee. He was tagged for a trio of home runs over the first two innings, accounting for six of the seven runs on his line. This was the third time in seven starts with the Cubs where Gausman has failed to complete five frames, and he's been charged with five or more runs three times in that span as well. Overall, he has a 4.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 171:46 K:BB through 166.1 innings over 30 starts between the Cubs and the Blue Jays. The right-hander's next projected start is another tough one at home versus Atlanta next week.