The Cubs recalled Stewart from Triple-A Iowa ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Padres.

The Cubs placed Trevor Williams (appendicitis) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, so Stewart will presumably fill Williams' spot in the rotation for as long as he's sidelined. Stewart tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn scheduled for Saturday's game in San Francisco. Over his four outings with Iowa on the season, Stewart posted a 3.68 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB in 22 innings.