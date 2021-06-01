Stewart (1-0) allowed one unearned run on a walk and three hits over five innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win over the Padres.

The only run to score against Stewart came in the second inning after Fernando Tatis reached base on an error. It was the 26-year-old's first MLB appearance since the 2019 season when he recorded a 6.39 ERA in nine games. Stewart will likely get another turn in the rotation this weekend in San Francisco while Trevor Williams (appendicitis) is on the injured list.