Stewart has been announced as the Cubs' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Padres.

Stewart had not even been recalled to the major-league roster as of Monday morning, but he will now take the spot of Trevor Williams (appendicitis), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding roster move. Stewart has started in all four of his appearances with Triple-A Iowa, tallying 22 innings, so he should be reasonably stretched out headed into his start.