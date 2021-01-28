Stewart signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Stewart elected free agency in late October after being outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk, but he'll land a major-league contract with the Cubs ahead of spring training. The righty opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he'll likely serve as a swingman for Chicago in 2021. Stewart made nine appearances (two starts) for Minnesota in 2019, posting a 6.39 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 25.1 innings.