Stewart (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Giants, completing 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.

The right-hander impressed in his season debut Monday, holding San Diego to an unearned run over five innings. He was much less effective Saturday, as San Francisco racked up seven hits -- including a home run off the bat off Alex Dickerson -- against him in less than four innings. Stewart induced only four swinging strikes in the contest and missed the zone on 33 of his 79 pitches. Trevor Williams (appendicitis) could return by the end of the coming week, which would likely result in Stewart's removal from the rotation.