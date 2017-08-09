Cubs' Koji Uehara: Dealing with neck stiffness
Uehara was removed from Tuesday's game with neck stiffness, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 42-year-old allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base before exiting the game with a trainer. Hector Rondon, meanwhile, was unavailable due to back stiffness. Neither issue is considered serious, but if Uehara and Rondon both need more time, it will leave the Cubs' bullpen a bit thin for Wednesday's series finale.
