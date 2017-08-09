Cubs' Koji Uehara: Lands on disabled list
Uehara (neck) was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Despite some encouraging initial reports regarding Uehara's injury, the Cubs decided to make the DL move, citing his age and level of discomfort as reasons to be proactive. Uehara was pulled from Tuesday's appearance with neck stiffness after allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base. Justin Grimm was recalled in a corresponding move.
