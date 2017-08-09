Cubs' Koji Uehara: Removed with injury Tuesday
Uehara exited Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Uehara came on in relief in the seventh inning but left the field alongside the team trainer with an apparent injury after allowing a walk and a single to the first two batters he faced. We'll await word from the Cubs on the exact nature of his injury.
