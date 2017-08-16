Play

Uehara (neck) threw his first bullpen session Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He had not thrown since landing on the DL on Aug. 8, but made it through the session fine and will throw another bullpen Saturday. Uehara could be activated sometime next week.

