Cubs' Kris Bryant: Absent from Friday lineup

Bryant (finger) is not in the Cubs' Friday lineup, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The strained right pinkie finger remains an issue, and Bryant will get at least one more day on the pine to help it heal. At least X-rays came back negative on the digit, so he should rejoin the lineup in the next few days if all goes smoothly when he tests it. Javier Baez slides in at the hot corner in his stead.