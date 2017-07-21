Cubs' Kris Bryant: Absent from Friday lineup

Bryant (finger) is not in the Cubs' Friday lineup, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The strained right pinkie finger remains an issue, and Bryant will get at least one more day on the pine to help it heal. At least X-rays came back negative on the digit, so he should rejoin the lineup in the next few days if all goes smoothly when he tests it. Javier Baez slides in at the hot corner in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast