Play

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Another day off Friday

Bryant is out of the lineup against the Reds on Friday.

Bryant receives another day off after Chicago clinched the division title Wednesday, while Ian Happ picks up a start in his stead. Over his last seven games, Bryant is hitting .440/.545/.760 with two home runs and six RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast