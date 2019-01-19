Cubs' Kris Bryant: At full strength

Bryant (shoulder) has been taking batting practice since Dec. 1 and his shoulder is at full strength, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bryant played a season-low 102 games in 2018 after dealing with a shoulder issue for a good portion of the season. He's emphasized that his shoulder is completely healthy and that he won't face any restrictions in spring training, however.

More News
Our Latest Stories