Cubs' Kris Bryant: Avoids arbitration with Cubs
Bryant (ankle) and the Cubs avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $18.6 million deal Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the deal, questions remain about Bryant's immediate future with the Cubs. Bryant's service-time grievance, which centers around the Cubs keeping him in the minors to buy an extra year of team control prior to his debut back in 2015, has yet to be settled in court. Depending on the results of that decision, he'll either be a Cub for one more season or two before hitting free agency. The Cubs have also reportedly been taking part in trade talks regarding the slugger, but potential trade partners will likely want to know how many years they'll be getting Bryant for before making an offer.
