Cubs' Kris Bryant: Avoids serious injury

Bryant (ankle) received X-rays after leaving Sunday's game early and was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant left the series finale against St. Louis early after suffering an ankle injury during the game. He immediately went to the locker room for tests and was informed he had a sprained right ankle. The Cubs are probably relieved that Bryant was able to avoid any major injury but with just six games remaining in the season, the all-star third baseman's 2019 campaign may be coming to a close a bit sooner than he expected.